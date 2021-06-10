WWDC 2021: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8

Apple unveiled major updates to its operating systems at the keynote of Worldwide Developers Conference. The event was completely dedicated to software updates to the devices made by the company while adding the ability to FaceTime on Android and Windows devices. It was previously reported by many analysts that new MacBook Pro models would also be unveiled but that did not happen.

The next major update to iOS brings various new features such as being able to watch video content together during FaceTime video calls with SharePlay, turning text in images to selectable and searchable data, and more. iOS 15 also brings new focus features which can be used to set priority notifications and create distraction free home pages during work/focus hours. Other notable changes include redesigned Safari interface, updated Apple Maps, on-device processing for Siri, and subtle updates to Mail, Calendar apps.

Apple unveiled iOS 15: Updates to FaceTime, Wallet, Focus, and Maps

The iPad has never been closer to being a Mac ever before in history than now. In April, Apple updated the iPad Pro to use the same M1 chip as found in many Mac computers. While the company has still not added the ability to run Mac apps on iPad, the new version of iPadOS (iPadOS 15) brings some new cool features. The most interesting has to be ‘Universal Control’ which allows users to use the pointer of their Mac computer on the iPad wirelessly and it also allows users to drag-and-drop files between the devices.

iPadOS 15: Universal Control, Widgets, and more

On the Mac side, macOS Monterey brings a completely redesigned Safari experience which is very minimal in terms of design. The tab bar has now been streamlined into just one bar – the tabs themselves now act as address bars, removing the need for separate bars for tabs and addresses. Updates from iOS, also make it to the Mac, such as SharePlay and also the Shortcuts feature is being brought over to the Mac.

macOS Monterey: Redesigned Safari, SharePlay, and Shortcuts

Apple also updated watchOS to add some major new features. The update – watchOS 8 – will be covered in a separate article.