WWDC 2021: Interesting updates to iOS & iPadOS

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual developers conference in June this year. Similar to last year, the conference will be completely online, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year, the company is expected to unveil the next iteration to its slew of operating systems that power the Mac, the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Apple TV.

Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the event mostly dedicated towards new major software updates. The company however does surprise at times with new hardware as well, such as generational updates for Mac computers. Also, updates to the Xcode developers tools and new APIs are introduced which open new doors in apps.

iOS 15

The new major software update for iPhones is expected to be subtle. Apple could introduce some design and functionality updates to the widgets it unveiled last year. Under the improvements to improve general speed of the operating system and apps could also be on the cards. The company is known for unveiling new features with an OS update and the next OS update usually fixes all the bugs and improves performance.

The popular Apple blog 9To5Mac expects to see some major changes to apps like Weather and Stocks. It also adds that the keychain feature could be made into a separate app for improved management.

iPadOS 15

This could be huge. Apple recently unveiled the latest iPad Pro powered by the M1 chip. The interesting point to note is that the M1 chip also powers the MacBook Air, the 13” base MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and the new 24” iMac. The company has been bringing the iPad closer to the Mac over the couple of years, as it introduced keyboard and trackpad support on the iPad, added support for external monitors and accessories, and a lot more.

The next version of iPadOS could introduce major new features and maybe even bring professional Mac-grade apps to the iPad.