WWDC 2020: Virtual event on 22 June & Swift Student Challenge

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world has turned to the internet for almost everything. Similar is the case for Apple’s annual developers conferences. The flagship event of Apple – Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is now scheduled to be held as a virtual event on the 22nd of June, 2020.



Apple announced that the event will live streamed on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. It’s important to note that the Apple Developer is only available on iOS platform and not on Android. So, non Apple users will very likely have to stream the event on their web browsers from Apple’s Developer website.



WWDC 2020 will be Apple’s 31st year holding developer conferences – it has been a long run and it looks like it’s going to continue for the foreseeable future. The company is also conducting a Swift Student Challenge – something that is held every year but a little different this year.

Previously, the applications of students that were to be selected would get the opportunity to attend the conference for free. However, as this year there is no actual event being held, it’s unclear as to what’s in store for the students taking part in the challenge.



Apple SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks during WWDC at the Moscone West center on June 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering. “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

Apple recommended all developers to install its Apple Developer app to get the best experience.

