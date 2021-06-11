WWDC21 video recaps are now available on YouTube

Apple has begun uploading recaps of its WWDC 2021 event on its official YouTube channel.

The first video, titled ‘iO-Yes’ appeared Monday and summarized a keynote where the macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 was introduced to viewers.

Day one highlights included the iCloud+, new Find My alerts, new audio options for Apple TV, SharePlay, Spatial Audio, Live Text, upgrades for the Safari browser and 3D assets for an overhauled Maps, among others.

Also, Apple mentioned a list of upcoming features which include Wallet ID cards and support for digital hotel, car and home keys.

The second video, titled ‘Byte Passwords’ showed the interview with Tiera Fletcher, Touch ID and Face ID on tvOS, Nearby Interaction, StoreKit 2 in-app subscriptions, a new Screen Time, ShazamKit and more.

Aside from the video recaps Apple has created daily morning digests thru the Developer app. Those who didn’t watch the event can watch the condensed versions on Apple’s official YouTube channel.