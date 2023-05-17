WWDC23 event details unveiled

WWDC 2023 promises to be a unique event compared to last year’s gathering.

The Worldwide Developers Conference starts with morning refreshments and keynote viewing at 10 am Pacific Time. Afterward, the Cupertino-based company will have a State of the Union for Platforms, and two half-hour Apple Park tours become available. Participants can choose to have the ‘Inner Meadow’ tour or an ‘Inside the Ring’ tour.

The ‘Inner Meadow’ leads participants through the Apple Park pond and fruit orchards, while the ‘Inside the Ring’ tour gives participants a view of the Inner Ring, hear about the Apple Park’s architectural design, and also an exhibit at the Gallery.

The Apple Design Awards will be held at 5:30 pm, and after that is a ‘Special Evening Activity’ that participants ‘wouldn’t want to miss’. The day after on June 6, developers can attend sessions at the Apple Developer Center, where ‘latest announcements’ will be discussed.