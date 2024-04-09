X launches iOS Passkeys support

Social media platform X has rolled out Passkeys support to all iPhone users worldwide.

The company made an announcement that passkeys as a login has been launched. Passkeys support was promised at the start of 2024 but only iOS users in the US were able to use them. With the recent update, anyone who owns an iPhone and has an X account will be able to log in using Passkeys.

Passkeys is another solution for logging into accounts without having to enter the username and password. It’s more secure as users can sign in via Touch ID, Face ID, or their device password. The technology is attack-resistant and considered more secure than traditional logins. Apple added passkey support in iOS in 2022 along with iOS 16, as well as iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura. Setting up passkeys on X can be done by logging into X, going to Your Account and Settings and Privacy, and Additional Password Protection.