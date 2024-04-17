X planning to adopt a per-action fee

Social media platform X might be planning a ‘per action’ fee in the near future, according to its CEO Elon Musk.

Advertisements

In the X Daily News, a post said that text strings have been updated for a small annual fee required to access the social media platform. Elon Musk, X CEO, said that the new fee is for users to ‘curb the relentless onslaught of bots.’ Apparently, new users are required to pay this in order to reply, like, and post on the social media network. This feature was tested in the Philippines and New Zealand- Musk clarified that the charge is for those who are new to X.

A new user will have a pop-up asking for a fee, and will have to wait for around three months in order to use the network. The price is $1.75 NZD and has not been launched in other countries.