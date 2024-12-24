News

X Premium Plus subscription rate hikes

By Samantha Wiley
Social media platform X has announced that its Premium Plus subscription price has gone up from $16 to 22.

The significant increase in Premium Plus price has jumped nearly 38 percent, with the cost of the subscription going from $168 to $229 in the annual subscription aspect. The new pricing took effect on December 21 and has affected new users. Those who have subscribed can stay in the current plan until January 20 next year. After that, the rate will climb up on the next bill cycle.

The price hike is different per region- in Nigeria, the monthly price has hiked to 365% while in Turkey the price rose to around 156%. In Australia and the EU, the price has gone up to $26 AUD and €21. The full list of price changes can be viewed in the official X help page. It’s worth noting that the basic plan is still at $3 each month.

