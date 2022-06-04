X Rocker’s Ultra-Comfy and RGB-Customizable Gaming Chair Gets a Huge Discount

If you’re looking for a stylish yet comfortable gaming chair for your WFH setup or long play sessions, this is for you. Today, the X Rocker Sigma RGB PC Chair is down to just $87.63 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Sigma RGB Chair is multipurpose furniture, with a headrest and RGB LED technology to light up your space with colourful hues. It’s adjustable and can be lowered or raised depending on your height and preferences.

As with all gaming chairs, the base is rolling so you can move around quickly, and a tilted backrest and ergonomic design only add to making you feel relaxed.

This gaming chair is sophisticated, with faux leather and lights, and looks absolutely amazing anywhere you put it- in the bedroom, game room, dorm or living room.

Your back and neck will get less strain and you can play more without feeling fatigued. At nearly $50 off, the X Rocker Sigma RGB Gaming Chair is definitely a worthy purchase.