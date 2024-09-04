News

Xbox Cloud Gaming arriving on App Store ‘Impossible’

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Microsoft recently went on to explain why they haven’t made an Xbox Cloud Gaming app on iOS yet.

Cloud gaming apps have been given the green light since the start of 2024, but very few companies have made the move. According to Microsoft, the Xbox Cloud Gaming app is not about to make a debut as the ‘rules are still too restrictive’, claiming that the rules require features and subscriptions on the platform, as well as in-app purchases. Purchasing content on another platform within the iOS ecosystem is currently not allowed. This was the response given to UK regulators as the region’s Competition and Markets Authority put out a cloud gaming and mobile browser investigation asking for comments as to why it is.

App Store

Microsoft further said that the 30% commission fee has ‘made it impossible’ for the company to earn, and claimed that the web app limitations and alternative app stores have no support.

