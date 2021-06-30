Xbox Game Pass now available on iOS

Microsoft’s game streaming platform, Game Pass is now live on iPad and iPhone.

The streaming service is done thru the Safari web browser, with some controller brands offering 3 months’ worth of Game Pass for free whenever customers buy their products.

Xbox Game Pass recently finished its beta testing. The games can be played using touch screen controls or through a paired game controller.

Streaming apps are not allowed on the App Store, but Microsoft has made it possible using the Safari browser. Users can add the site to the Home screen for convenience and easy access. Afterwards, the icon launches the streaming service without the web interface.

Razer is offering 3 months of Game Pass for every purchase of its Razer Kishi controller, while Backbone is offering the same thing for those who would buy its Backbone one gamepad. After the free promotion the monthly cost to continue the service is $14.99.