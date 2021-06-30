Xcode Cloud begins beta test

Developers can now try the beta program of the newly launched Xcode Cloud service.

Introduced during the WWDC event in 2021, Xcode Cloud is a delivery and integration service built in Xcode 13 and was made for Apple developers.

Emails sent to developers notify them that their accounts can now access Xcode Cloud beta. With this, developers can create, test and deliver apps in the cloud instead of on a Mac.

Apple says that Xcode Cloud ‘offers a simple and quick way to create and deliver apps in the cloud’ and free up the developers’ Mac for other tasks. Furthermore, the service offers parallel testing which means the app can be run through simulations of virtually every Apple device, sent to external testers via TestFlight and deployment for internal testing purposes.

All Apple developers with an active account in the Apple Development Program since June 7 should be able to sign up for the beta testing.