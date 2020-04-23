Xcode to work on iPad with iPadOS 14

The PC industry is mostly consolidated on Windows computers but there is a good number of Macs out there. One of the reasons for that is the Xcode developer tool which is used by developers to create apps for iOS and iPadOS.



iOS is a major platform as Apple sells millions of iPhones every quarter. Also, the Apple Watch is now growing rapidly which runs on watchOS – apps for which are also created using Xcode. It is not possible to create apps for Apple platforms using Windows or Linux based computers.



At present, Mac is the only platform that allows for the creation of apps for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. However, that may be changing as rumours and leaks suggest that Apple is working on bringing Xcode to the iPad.



Last year, Apple unveiled iPadOS – an operating system made specifically for the iPad. While the iPadOS is largely based on iOS, it brings a couple of new features exclusively to the iPad. Craig Federighi, Apple’s VP of Software said a few months ago that the company is working on bringing more new features to the iPad.



Also, this year, Apple released the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro which supports trackpad input. The iPad is now very close to being a real computer or a Mac. The iPad Pros are very powerful as they run on Apple’s own A-series chips.



According to Jon Prosser, the noted Apple leakster, Apple is working on bringing Xcode with the next release of iPadOS.

I’m not gonna say that Final Cut is coming to ‌iPad‌…



But XCode is present on iOS / ‌iPad‌ OS 14. 👀



The implications there are HUGE.



Opens the door for “Pro” applications to come to ‌iPad‌.



I mentioned this last week on a live stream, but figured it was worth the tweet 🤷🏼‍♂️



— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 20, 2020

