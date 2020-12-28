Xiaomi copies Apple by removing charger on the Mi 11

In a complete 360-degree fashion Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced that they will not be including a charger for its upcoming flagship phone, the Mi 11.

Just recently the company mocked Apple for not having a charger on their iPhone 12 lineup. However, a statement from Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi posted on Weibo made mention of dropping the adapter amid environmental concerns. Jun further said how most smartphone users already have a charger, thus leading to greater environmental waste.

The Mi 11 is Xiaomi’s flagship phone and will be announced via press conference on Monday. Just last week the Chinese company tweeted that they didn’t ‘leave anything out the box’ for the Mi 10T after Apple had its iPhone 12 ship without a charger.

Xiaomi isn’t the only company who will ship its flagship phone without an adapter. South Korean giant Samsung went on social media to say they will have a charger, then removed the post and announced that the S21 will not have one.