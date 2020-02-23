Xiaomi HD Home Security Camera Slashed 50% Off

Who says home security has to cost hundreds of dollars? You can opt for the Mi 1080p Wi-Fi home security camera, now at half-off from its original price of $39.99 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Home Security Camera

The security camera from Xiaomi offers 1080p HD video for capturing clear images. The 130-degree wide-angle lens provides a higher coverage space than normal devices. You can toggle between 2.4 or 5 GHz Wi-Fi depending on your router settings.

The Mi Home Security Camera has a Bluetooth chip built-in. Family members who don’t want to be seen can have their iPhones synced via Bluetooth. Large-sized infrared lights allow for night vision on up to ten meters. You also get two-way voice communication and intelligent motion detection, all for just $20.

The home security camera is compatible with Alexa devices for hands-free operation and voice control. At just $19.99, you’ll be tempted to get more than just one. Buy it today!