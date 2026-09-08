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Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device

By Samantha Wiley
Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device

The 18 Fold has been announced by Xiaomi ahead of the unveiling of the foldable iPhone by Apple. The device by Xiaomi looks similar to the design of the Samsung Z Fold8 and the foldable iPhone.


The device features a hinge that is redesigned; the company calls it ‘Dragon Bone Hinge’, with Xiaomi claiming that it went through 492 optimizations in its structure to show a more rounded design. It will be available in 4 colors, like the limited Ceramic Special Edition and Nishino Red, the Special Edition will max out at 1,500 units. The device has a 7.58-inch inner and 5.38-inch outer display, with the screen protected by a new structure called double-layer ultra-thin glass.

Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device

Apple will be revealing its first foldable iPhone at the iPhone event, held on September 9 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro.


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