Xiaomi Reveals Xring 01 custom chip

Chinese tech company Xiaomi revealed its custom chip today to compete with Apple’s silicon chip.

Advertisements

The custom-made chip, titled ‘Xring 01’, will be integrated into future Xiaomi devices. It’s a 3nm chip that will arrive on three devices, including the upcoming Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra. It’s worth noting that the manufacturing is the same as Apple’s via a 3nm fabrication process. Xiaomi mentioned that they want to become a ‘top chipmaker’ and asked how its chips could be compared to Apple. The Xring 01 will be behind the M4 in some aspects, such as processor clock speed and others. However, the Chinese company stressed that it had a design achievement with the Xring 01.

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, said during a special event that the company will invest $27.8 billion (or 200 billion yuan) in five years of research and development. Around $7 billion will be spent on enhancing its custom chip.