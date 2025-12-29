Year-end Summary Rolled Out For ChatGPT

A year-end feature has been added to ChatGPT by OpenAI, giving users an overview of how they used ChatGPT this year that’s personalized for them. The summary feature functions similarly to YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify wrap-ups at the end of each year.

Users get an overview of the things that you discussed with the AI, like the number of chats sent overall, messages they’ve sent, and their busiest day chatting, and other metrics. The AI then provides users their chat style based on their speaking habits and writing, and an archetype for what the AI is basically used for.

You can gain access to your year-end summary by prompting ChatGPT with the text “Show me my year with ChatGPT” on their website or in the app. The summaries are available for all users from Plus, Pro and Free plans with memory and chat history enabled. It is currently available in Canada, the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and New Zealand.