‘Year in Review’ feature added to Apple Books

Apple has added a new feature to give users curated highlights of audiobooks and books for 2023.

‘Year in Review’ is the newest feature within Apple Books and is now live in select regions such as Germany, France, Canada, Australia, the UK, and the US. To see ‘Year in Review’, users will need to update their devices to iPadOS 17.1 or iOS 17.1 and head to the Read Now section in Top Picks. This will appear for those who have marked at least three books as finished.

Users with ‘Year in Review’ will be able to see highlights about the audiobooks and books they’ve read, including the longest audiobook or book read, total time spent, titles, highest-rated book, and more. In addition to the ‘Year in Review’, Apple has listed the most popular books for this year, which includes ‘Spare by Prince Harry’, ‘The Woman in Me’, ‘Fourth Wing’, and ‘Iron Flame’.