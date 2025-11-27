News

You Can Now AirDrop To Android Devices To Share Files

By Samantha Wiley
A new cross-platform feature that lets iPhone users AirDrop files to Android users has been announced by Google. QuickShare for the Pixel 10 and AirDrop for the iPhone a new file transfer feature has been added. 


Pixel 10 models like the Pixel 10 Fold, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro, and the base Pixel 10 are eligible for the new filesharing feature. It works on the Apple iPad, iPhone and Mac. Users of Apple devices will need to set the visibility of their AirDrop to Everyone for a span of 10 minutes so that files can be accepted when being transferred from the Pixel 10 phone.

Google announced that AirDrop and QuickShare being interoperable at the same time was designed with an approach that is multi-layered with security to give users a safe experience when sharing a file. The feature is currently only available in the Everyone For 10 Minutes mode for AirDrop sharing, but Apple and Google are considering working on a mode for offering support for ‘Contacts Only’


