You can now delete or change primary email with iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1 will allow users to change or delete their primary email address within the iCloud platform.

Apple previously did not allow such changes in me.com, mac.com, or iCloud.com accounts. The only alternative was to create another email address for other functions. When iOS 18.1 comes out, users will have the ability to change their Apple Account’s primary email address to a new one or return to the old one before logging in. Before, they were forced to remove their primary email, and then undergo a re-identification procedure.

Primary email addresses were still visible when collaborating or sharing documents, as well as Calendar invitations. The change makes it more convenient and easier for users to switch to a preferred email. In other cases, switching from an outdated email address to a newer one simply becomes a one-minute process. It’s also the first time Apple allows deleting an iCloud account or turning it off.