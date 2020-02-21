Your Home Wi-Fi can get better with the Eero Mesh System, now $50 Off

Got a whole army of devices running on a last-decade router? You may not be getting optimal broadband speeds you deserve. But that can easily be fixed with the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system. Today, it’s down at a whopping $50 discount from $249 to just $199 on Amazon. You get not just one, but three Eeros to eliminate the dead spots in your house.

Eero Mesh System

The Eero system can cover up to 5,000 square feet with reliable Wi-Fi and maximum transmission speeds of 350 Mbps. Dual-band technology means you can get either 2.4 or 5GHz in intelligent routes to prevent buffering, drop-offs and congestion.

Setting Eero Wi-Fi Mesh System is easy and only takes a few minutes via the eero app. You won’t need to worry about updates as it’s done automatically. Being an Amazon product, it responds to voice commands when you have an Alexa device.

A router upgrade at only $199 sounds like an awesome deal. Make sure to get yours today!