YouTube Adding Automatic AI Label

In an announcement, YouTube states that it will be adding an automatic AI detection tool that will automatically label content made with AI, even when the creator does not.The uploaders are still expected to be putting on an AI label manually when uploading videos made by AI. For those who feel their video was labelled AI when it was not, can remake the disclosure status at the YouTube Studio platform.YouTube is also looking to improve AI-generated content labelling. The label will be shown above the description and below the video player and will show up in shorts as an overlay. Custom feeds have been tested since November, but will now be rolling out to viewers in the United States who are signed in. YouTube has also created a new customizable content feed that they can tweak based on their preference and interests.