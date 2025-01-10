YouTube and Delta collaborate to provide ad-free content during flights

Delta is collaborating with YouTube on a new experience on entertainment for Delta Sync in-flight. Members of Delta SkyMiles who log in can now access and listen to podcasts and music, and watch creators without ads while flying on Delta flights, with fresh, premium content that is made just for the passenger.

Advertisements

This is all ad-free and is made based on what content the passenger wants to see or what is relevant to the passenger on board to offer a fun, personal experience whenever they travel, while Delta provides fast and free Wi-Fi. The YouTube videos and Delta seatback equipment will make their debut next year, featuring a 4K QLED HDR display for providing a similar experience to theaters, Bluetooth to connect your AirPods or headset, a suggestion engine made based on the preference of its customers, and a DND (Do Not Disturb) feature for talking to employees of Delta.