YouTube App keeps crashing with iPhone users

YouTube’s App appears to be crashing for iPhone users in the United States. So if you are having trouble using the YouTube App, you aren’t alone.

Why does YouTube App keep crashing?

According to Google Trends, users in the United States are facing problems with the App. Therefore, based on our knowledge, it’s most likely to do with YouTube’s CDN server which holds most of the visitor traffic from the US.

According to YouTube’s Tweet, its been over 3 hours in regards to the downtime they are facing.

hi, we're aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes



we're so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! updates soon🔍 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 30, 2022

YouTube is currently aware of the issue and is working on a quick fix. We will update this article as soon as new information is available regarding why YouTube is down with users in the US.