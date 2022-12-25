YouTube bags NFL Sunday Ticket contract

Video streaming website YouTube has concluded a contract to secure the NFL Sunday Ticket.

NFL and Google announced the news today, seemingly after the Apple-NFL talks fell through. Apple was believed to be the frontrunner for the NFL Sunday Ticket rights, but Google has the better offer. The Wall Street Journal reported that YouTube is set to a $2 billion a year contract for the football games, and that the franchise will become part of the platform’s YouTube TV service.

NFL Sunday Ticket allows subscribers to watch Sunday NFL games of out-of-market teams and where the games may not be shown on local channels. For YouTube TV, the NFL Sunday Ticket will be a paid add-on; there aren’t any details on how much it will cost, but currently,, the price is set at $64.99 per month.

YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan said that they will be able to ‘showcase the games no other platform can’.