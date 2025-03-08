News

YouTube debuts premium lite plan in the US

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube

YouTube has announced that its Premium Lite plan is now available in the US.

Advertisements

After a pilot phase in other countries, the YouTube Premium Lite plan has arrived in the United States. Its price is $7.99 without ads. It’s worth noting that music videos in the platform will still have them and are. YouTube said Premium Lite is a ‘new and more affordable’ tier for those who want to watch news, beauty, fashion, and gaming videos without ad interruptions. The company said the plan will expand to other regions, including Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

YouTube

Though cheaper, Premium Lite users cannot play YouTube videos in the background or download content. For background play and offline content, users will need to subscribe to the Premium plan, which is currently at $13.99 monthly. Pilot expansion is set to other regions this year and will allow users to get more value from their subscriptions.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 iPad Air
M3 iPad Air launches
1 Min Read
Shazam
Shazam receives Apple Music and Spotify integration
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Spatial Gallery launches on Vision Pro Beta software
1 Min Read
iPhone
iOS 18.4 Beta launches for iPhone 16e and iPhone 12
1 Min Read
Friday Night Baseball
‘Friday Night Baseball’ returns to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Meta
Standalone AI App made by Meta 
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 214 launched
1 Min Read
GPT-4.5
GPT-4.5 introduced by OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The 27-inch Studio Display is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
ColorWare makes new custom AirPods
1 Min Read
Lost your password?