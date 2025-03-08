YouTube debuts premium lite plan in the US

YouTube has announced that its Premium Lite plan is now available in the US.

Advertisements

After a pilot phase in other countries, the YouTube Premium Lite plan has arrived in the United States. Its price is $7.99 without ads. It’s worth noting that music videos in the platform will still have them and are. YouTube said Premium Lite is a ‘new and more affordable’ tier for those who want to watch news, beauty, fashion, and gaming videos without ad interruptions. The company said the plan will expand to other regions, including Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

Though cheaper, Premium Lite users cannot play YouTube videos in the background or download content. For background play and offline content, users will need to subscribe to the Premium plan, which is currently at $13.99 monthly. Pilot expansion is set to other regions this year and will allow users to get more value from their subscriptions.