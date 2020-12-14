iLounge Logo

YouTube is down worldwide

YouTube is officially down worldwide, forcing video streamers and viewers to head over to social media to express their frustrations.

Upon accessing YouTube, users were given a monkey image holding a screwdriver with a “Something went wrong…” message.

That being said, some users in different countries are seeing a “503 server error”.

Reason for YouTube server’s going down is unknown, however it’s been down for over 30 minutes now.

According to Music Business Worldwide, YouTube earns $32K every minute. This means YouTube has already lost at-least a million dollars as we write.

Update: Look’s like YouTube is back online. However, reason for the downtime remains unknown.

