YouTube is down worldwide

YouTube is officially down worldwide, forcing video streamers and viewers to head over to social media to express their frustrations.

Upon accessing YouTube, users were given a monkey image holding a screwdriver with a “Something went wrong…” message.

That being said, some users in different countries are seeing a “503 server error”.

Reason for YouTube server’s going down is unknown, however it’s been down for over 30 minutes now.

According to Music Business Worldwide, YouTube earns $32K every minute. This means YouTube has already lost at-least a million dollars as we write.

Update: Look’s like YouTube is back online. However, reason for the downtime remains unknown.