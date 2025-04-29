News

YouTube might use AI for search result overviews

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube

YouTube revealed that the platform is thinking of using AI for video overviews in search results.

Advertisements

The company will be ‘experimenting’ with a new carousel for video search results, using AI to highlight video clips. YouTube said it would be ‘most helpful for your search query’. It’s believed that the videos will play as short clips in the results page to save viewers time from having to click and open the video. Google is already using AI for Google search overviews; however, the functionality might be different for YouTube. AI will pull the clip and not summarize the content.

YouTube

The feature is currently under testing with a small group of Premium subscribers. AI-generated results might come up when users search for product information, things to do, and locations. Google did not mention the list of priority videos or how to optimize for the new feature, and it could be another metric content creators will have to figure out.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Threads
Threads moves to new domain
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple plans to have US iPhones come from India soon
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple highlights Ceramic Shield in new video ad
1 Min Read
Netflix
New subtitle option heading to Netflix
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $87 Off
1 Min Read
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS
1 Min Read
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Meta announces live translation features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad 512GB WiFi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
YouTube TV
Customizable multiview to arrive on YouTube TV
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
Apple now prevents iOS 18.4 downgrade
1 Min Read
Lost your password?