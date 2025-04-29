YouTube might use AI for search result overviews

YouTube revealed that the platform is thinking of using AI for video overviews in search results.

The company will be ‘experimenting’ with a new carousel for video search results, using AI to highlight video clips. YouTube said it would be ‘most helpful for your search query’. It’s believed that the videos will play as short clips in the results page to save viewers time from having to click and open the video. Google is already using AI for Google search overviews; however, the functionality might be different for YouTube. AI will pull the clip and not summarize the content.

The feature is currently under testing with a small group of Premium subscribers. AI-generated results might come up when users search for product information, things to do, and locations. Google did not mention the list of priority videos or how to optimize for the new feature, and it could be another metric content creators will have to figure out.