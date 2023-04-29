YouTube Music now offers Audio Podcasts

Google recently announced that podcasts are now available on the iOS YouTube Music app and web in the US.

The tech giant claims that the podcast on YouTube music is meant to offer seamless integration into the video podcast experience. YouTube Music podcasts can be accessed for free and does not require a Premium subscription. The content can be played while in background, while offline, and are on-demand. YouTube Music subscribers can switch to and from video and audio versions in the YouTube app as well.

Google Music users can explore available content, which is divided into categories such as health and fitness, gaming, comedy, business, music, and society and culture. A search tab is also available to look for specific content. Podcasts can be found at the top of the Home section.

Audio Podcasts on Google Music is rolling out today to users in the US, with plans to extend to other regions.