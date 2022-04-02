YouTube picture in picture feature appears on iPad and iPhone

Picture in picture will be available to iPad and iPhone users starting Wednesday.

YouTube finally added support for small-screen viewing for Apple devices after testing in August. Before, only premium subscribers were able to access picture in picture on the YouTube app, but now the company has tweeted that it will be available for all.

YouTube tweeted that iPad and iPhone users can now try the picture-in-picture by swiping the up arrow icon at the bottom to view the video in a smaller screen and returning to the device homepage simultaneously. Furthermore, YouTube says that the video can be scaled or moved across the screen depending on the user’s preference.

iPhone & iPad users 🔊



We’re happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe ⬆️ from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

The video platform giant also said that the player can be hidden for audio-only streaming, which is perfect for using the app as a podcast player or for streaming music. iPad and iPhone users will need to update their devices to iOS 15 and update their YouTube app to the latest version.