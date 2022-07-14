YouTube Picture-in-Picture now available on iPad and iPhone

The iOS YouTube app finally has picture in picture functionality for those who wish to multi-task.

YouTube announced this week that the PiP, or picture in picture feature will begin rolling out on iPad and iPhones in the coming days. The requirement is that the Apple device has to run either the iPadOS 15 or iOS 15 or later. Also, the feature is only available on non-music content for those who are on a free tier subscription.

The company mentioned that all premium users can access PiP on all content on their iPhone and iPads. It may have to be manually turned on by going to Settings, then General in the YouTube app and enabling Picture-in-Picture.

To activate picture in picture, users can start a video then leave it via a swipe up from the bottom or via the Home button. The window will be movable so you can put it anywhere on the screen.