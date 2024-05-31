YouTube ‘Playables’ launch on iOS

YouTube is the most recent company to launch mobile games that are accessible outside the app store. Today, YouTube officially launches “Playables” on its platform.

Playables are free to play games you can play on YouTube for the iPad and the iPhone, as well as their website. With more than 75 game titles, Youtube is pivoting towards “lightweight and entertaining games” that are supposed to be played for a short amount of time such as Cut the Rope and Angry Birds Showdown.

Playables was accessible for a small amount of users for YouTube to run tests for the feature. As of now, the games have been branching out and is becoming more available. Playables can be found in the iOS app as you navigate to the explore menu and head to the Playables section. Netflix has also provided in-app games since November 2021, and has begun testing games on Apple TVs and Macs.