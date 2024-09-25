YouTube Premium experiences price hike in 15+ countries

Streaming platform giant YouTube has increased its monthly price for YouTube Premium in 15+ regions.

The new pricing structure has been revealed and will take place in the Middle East, South America, Europe, and selected Asian regions. The rates are tracked on Reddit, with users saying that they have been notified of the change as well. So far, the countries are the UAE, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Norway, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Italy, Ireland, Indonesia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Colombia, and Belgium.

The biggest price change is in Norway, with prices raised from $11.33 monthly to more than $16. The family plan in Sweden went up from $17.57 to $27.38. In general, family plans have been raised 43% while single plans are up by around 18%. In the US, Canada, and other regions, pricing has not changed and stays at $22.99 for the family plan and $13.99 for the standard.