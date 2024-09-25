News

YouTube Premium experiences price hike in 15+ countries

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube

Streaming platform giant YouTube has increased its monthly price for YouTube Premium in 15+ regions.

Advertisements

The new pricing structure has been revealed and will take place in the Middle East, South America, Europe, and selected Asian regions. The rates are tracked on Reddit, with users saying that they have been notified of the change as well. So far, the countries are the UAE, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Norway, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Italy, Ireland, Indonesia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Colombia, and Belgium.

YouTube

The biggest price change is in Norway, with prices raised from $11.33 monthly to more than $16. The family plan in Sweden went up from $17.57 to $27.38. In general, family plans have been raised 43% while single plans are up by around 18%. In the US, Canada, and other regions, pricing has not changed and stays at $22.99 for the family plan and $13.99 for the standard.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 Gets $10 Discount
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6.1
iOS users stopped from downgrading to iOS 17.6.1
1 Min Read
Mac
12 Mac models listed in the obsolete and vintage products section
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 launches in stores
1 Min Read
Folding iPhone
Folding iPhone may have multitouch sensors
1 Min Read
iPhone 15 Pro
Spatial photo feature on iPhone 15 Pro appears in iOS 18.1 developer beta
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is $79 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 appear in refurbished lineup in the US
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Under display Face ID not arriving for iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone
‘28 Years Later’ film to be shot on iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?