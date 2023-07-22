YouTube Premium subscription rises

Google has raised its YouTube Premium subscription service by $2.

Following price hikes for the family shared YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, Google has announced that it will do the same for YouTube Premium for subscribers in the US. As posted on the company’s official website, the cost has been upped from $11.99 to $13.99 per month, and from $120 to $139.99 per year.

The Premium Family Plan first underwent a price hike in October last year, from $5 to $22.99 monthly. App Store subscribers get an even higher rate at $29.99 per month. In March of the following year, the cost of a YouTube TV subscription went up by $8 to $72.99. The company has not mentioned the reason for the price change, but they did highlight features and benefits, such as ad-free videos, background play, and the ability to download for offline viewing.