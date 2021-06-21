YouTube Promises PiP feature for all US iOS users

YouTube has recently announced that PiP, or picture in picture will be available to all premium users and those who have iOS 14. Furthermore, the company has mentioned that all iOS users in the US will have picture in picture support in the near future.

Picture in Picture lets users watch videos in a smaller screen size while letting them browse and navigate other apps. YouTube says that PiP for Premium iOS members are currently rolling out and it will be launched for all iOS users.

It’s not implied that the PiP feature will be available to all users globally but this seems to be the case moving forward. The rollout and the subsequent introduction of picture in picture does not have a set date, but premium YouTube users can expect the option to come in anytime this week. Also, the promise of iOS picture in picture may be available to those even without a premium YouTube account.