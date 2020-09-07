YouTube is removing community captions

YouTube has publicly announced that they are to remove community captions (also known as community contributions) feature from its website. The feature is scheduled for removal on September 28, 2020.
According to YouTube’s statement shared on its support page, the feature was rarely used and had problems with spam/abuse so we’re removing them to focus on other creator tools. Video publishers can still use their own captions, automatic captions, and third-party tools and services.
#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs is trending on Twitter
YouTube users have gone over to Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings regarding YouTube’s decision to remove community captions from its website by using the hashtag #DontRemoveYoutubeCCs.
According to user tweets, the feature helped many to understand a video since they have poor English, while those who were deaf and had hearing problems made it easy to know what once was saying in a video.
We at iLounge find it very emotional since many users with a disability is using the feature. We at iLounge hope that YouTube reconsiders removing the community captions feature.