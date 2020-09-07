YouTube is removing community captions

YouTube has publicly announced that they are to remove community captions (also known as community contributions) feature from its website. The feature is scheduled for removal on September 28, 2020.

According to YouTube’s statement shared on its support page, the feature was rarely used and had problems with spam/abuse so we’re removing them to focus on other creator tools. Video publishers can still use their own captions, automatic captions, and third-party tools and services.

#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs is trending on Twitter

YouTube users have gone over to Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings regarding YouTube’s decision to remove community captions from its website by using the hashtag #DontRemoveYoutubeCCs.

According to user tweets, the feature helped many to understand a video since they have poor English, while those who were deaf and had hearing problems made it easy to know what once was saying in a video.

Tweets regarding YouTube removing community captions

#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs we shouldnt have to tell you this in the first place youtube jesus fucking christ. ableist by definition. ive got auditory processing issues (a somewhat common thing w people on the spectrum) and some people are straight up deaf — Squimpus (@squimpus) September 7, 2020

#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs because they actually help those who are deaf, they’re good for those who might now understand the language and sometimes they’re good for learning a new language. I need CCs sometimes too because I sometimes miss what people are saying on videos. — Lady Like❤️🖤 (@llLadyLikell) September 7, 2020

Some people are deaf? Some suffer from hearing loss? Removing CC is saying that you don’t care about their needs at all 🙄 #DontRemoveYoutubeCCs pic.twitter.com/175R2c4uYK — !Megan! (@morethanpilots) September 7, 2020

#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs @TeamYouTube my name is Colin Horton i am a Disabled Content creator on your platform i have Cerebral palsy which besides my arms legs affects my voice i have 8k subs many of them are from non English speaking countries a majority have disabilities — Colin Horton Movie Reviews (@ColinHortonYT) September 7, 2020

#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs this seriously makes me wanna cry. I don't talk about my disability often, but I'm seriously limited in what media I can enjoy because so many people still don't caption I'm a native English speaker but my disability makes it impossible for me to understand+ — MegRose⁷ 🌹💜 (@librarianARMY13) September 7, 2020

#DontRemoveYoutubeCCs This would be unfair for the deaf community and those who watch a video outside their native language. There should be other issues that Youtube should focus on and this won't help — Mega McBusted (@Mcflyeon) September 7, 2020

We at iLounge find it very emotional since many users with a disability is using the feature. We at iLounge hope that YouTube reconsiders removing the community captions feature.