YouTube TV adds iPhone and iPad Multiview support

Multiview support is now available on YouTube TV for iPhone and iPad owners.

Advertisements

YouTube TV subscribers have gained a new multiview feature, allowing them to watch several videos simultaneously. The feature allows up to four different channels in a single screen- users can go to the ‘Home’ tab and see options such as ‘Watch in Multiview’ and ‘Top Picks for You’ to get the videos started. It’s worth noting that Multiview is only allowed on version 8.11 or newer, so updating the app is necessary to see the feature.

YouTube said that Multiview is currently only available to iOS users and that an Android release is expected in the coming months. YouTube TV is similar to streaming shows except that there are add-on packages for those who want to see exclusive content. The basic plan is $72.99 monthly, with options to add NBA League Pass and similar offerings.