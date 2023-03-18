YouTube TV prices to go up in April

Google recently sent an email to YouTube TV subscribers about a price hike that will take effect in April.

Monthly subscription rates for YouTube TV will go up from $64.99 to $72.99 and will take effect in the April billing. The last time the service had a price hike was in 2020 when the company raised its monthly costs from $49.99 to $64.99. In the email, Google said that they needed to make the change in order to compensate for the rising costs of content.

Google also raised its YouTube Premium Family Plan in October. Subscribers saw a price hike from $17.99 to $22.99 monthly, and App Store members had an increase from $17.99 to $29.99 per month.

YouTube TV is billed as a ‘cable replacement’ that offers on-demand and live content. The service has more than a hundred channels, including NBC, CBS, and FOX.