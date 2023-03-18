    YouTube TV prices to go up in April

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    Google recently sent an email to YouTube TV subscribers about a price hike that will take effect in April.

    YouTube TV

    Monthly subscription rates for YouTube TV will go up from $64.99 to $72.99 and will take effect in the April billing. The last time the service had a price hike was in 2020 when the company raised its monthly costs from $49.99 to $64.99. In the email, Google said that they needed to make the change in order to compensate for the rising costs of content.

    Google also raised its YouTube Premium Family Plan in October. Subscribers saw a price hike from $17.99 to $22.99 monthly, and App Store members had an increase from $17.99 to $29.99 per month.

    Advertisements

    YouTube TV is billed as a ‘cable replacement’ that offers on-demand and live content. The service has more than a hundred channels, including NBC, CBS, and FOX.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts