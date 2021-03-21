YouTube video playback on iOS Twitter App undergoing testing

Twitter has announced that they’re currently testing a native playback feature for YouTube videos, which means Twitter users will no longer have to switch to the YouTube app to watch the video.

iOS users may experience being able to watch YouTube videos right on the app. Before, tapping on the video will redirect the user to YouTube on iOS.

Twitter made the announcement on its official Twitter Support page, with a description that says ‘we’re testing a new way to watch YouTube videos directly from your Home feed without having to leave the conversation’.

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021

Aside from the YouTube playback feature the social media company is set to launch ‘Spaces’, or chat rooms that’s similar to the Clubhouse app. Twitter users will be able to create rooms and invite people to join them. The host will be the one to have ‘speaking rights’ and can pass it to nine other individuals. ‘Spaces’ is expected to become available to the public come April 2021.