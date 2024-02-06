YouTube Vision Pro app ‘On the Roadmap’

A native YouTube app for the Vision Pro might be coming in the near future.

Advertisements

The App Store for Vision Pro launched this month with 400+ apps, albeit without Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix. YouTube released a statement to address this, saying that they will be developing an app for the mixed-reality headset soon. The company said they are excited by the headset’s launch and that an app is on ‘the roadmap’, although there was no exact date on when this will happen.

The web version of YouTube does not support 3D and 360 videos on the Vision Pro. A spokesperson from Apple said that it was not possible due to the content being ‘created for devices that do not deliver a high-quality spatial experience.’ YouTube did not disclose a timeline for when its 3D content will appear on the headset. There’s mention of Apple working on WebXR content for VR videos on the Vision Pro.