News

YouTube Vision Pro app ‘On the Roadmap’

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube Vision Pro App

A native YouTube app for the Vision Pro might be coming in the near future.

Advertisements

The App Store for Vision Pro launched this month with 400+ apps, albeit without Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix. YouTube released a statement to address this, saying that they will be developing an app for the mixed-reality headset soon. The company said they are excited by the headset’s launch and that an app is on ‘the roadmap’, although there was no exact date on when this will happen.

YouTube Vision Pro App

The web version of YouTube does not support 3D and 360 videos on the Vision Pro. A spokesperson from Apple said that it was not possible due to the content being ‘created for devices that do not deliver a high-quality spatial experience.’ YouTube did not disclose a timeline for when its 3D content will appear on the headset. There’s mention of Apple working on WebXR content for VR videos on the Vision Pro.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Swift Student Challenge
Swift Student Challenge 2024 launches
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro could soon launch in China in May
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods 2 is Discounted at $39 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple publishes Vision Pro fitting tips
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro limited to 3K resolution in Intel Macs
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple offers in-depth guide to Optic ID
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Second Generation Apple Watch SE is 15% Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro user guide published online
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Joe Rogan to make an Apple Podcasts return
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
iFixit’s Vision Pro teardown video now live
1 Min Read
Anker Magnetic Battery
Enjoy a 50% Discount on the Anker Wireless Foldable Magnetic Battery
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad
Foldable iPad may launch in 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?