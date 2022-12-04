Zedd’s ‘Clarity’ Now Available for Remixing on GarageBand

Apple has released a new Remix Session on its GarageBand app featuring the popular dance hit single “Clarity” by Zedd.

The Remix Session, which can be accessed through the GarageBand app’s Sound Library section as a free download, allows iPad and iPhone users to view the song and remix it with the help of guided instructions from Zedd himself.

The artist has also launched a YouTube companion video on how to remix the song using GarageBand’s Live Loops feature.

Live Loops allows users to extract parts of a song, such as synths, beats, and vocals, and rearrange or add new elements to them. The feature is easy to use and requires no prior experience. The companion video can be found on Apple Music’s official YouTube channel, and GarageBand is a free iOS app available for download.

“Clarity” recently gained Spatial Audio support in honor of its ten-year anniversary. Apple Music is available for individual subscriptions at $4.99 per month and for family subscriptions at $9.99 per month.