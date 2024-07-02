Zenless Zone Zero coming in July to the iPhone and iPad

Hoyoverse is branching out “Zenless Zone Zero” with the game arriving on iPhones on Independence Day.

Advertisements

Zenless Zone Zero is a game made by the developers of the popular game Genshin Impact, with the game having an Anime Style and being an urban fantasy RPG. This game is Hoyoverse’s latest arrival, with the Modern World under siege by a supernatural disaster. The game features 3D Squad-based gameplay with role-play elements and action, with a reversal where the players act as companions and can team up with the AI-controlled heroes of the game.

The game launched in May 2022 and has undergone 2 years of beta. People who pre-register on the website will receive a character and may get consumables in-game, with a free code on July 4 “ZZZFREE100” whereas more items in-game will be delivered to the player’s mailbox.

Pre-downloads will be available on July 2 for platforms that are supported, then on the 4th of