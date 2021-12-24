Zillow adds SharePlay and FaceTime support

Zillow, a real estate platform, has recently added the ability to support the SharePlay feature for group browsing.

With FaceTime and SharePlay integration, Zillow users can now browse the real estate database with friends and loved ones even when they’re halfway across the globe. To get started, open Zillow then tap or click the option that says ‘Start SharePlay Here’ to access FaceTime. Users can bring in participants and compare saved listings, check photo galleries and browse maps, among others.

SharePlay is also useful for real estate agents who can now guide potential buyers and complete a virtual tour.

Zillow is the latest company to add Apple’s SharePlay feature. Disney+ and Twitch recently added support to SharePlay and allows users to watch Disney shows and movies, as well as Twitch streams with friends using an iPhone or iPad.

SharePlay was announced in 2021 as a way for FaceTime users to ‘watch’ shared media at the same time.