Zoom gets Apple Silicon support on Mac

Apple Silicon Macs will be getting native support on Zoom, a popular video conference app today.

A support document has been released and contains notes regarding an update that is scheduled to happen today. The notes also say that Apple Silicon processors will be getting support, and Zoom will have a separate installer for Apple Silicon Mac users.

Aside from the M1 chip support the Zoom update has added features such as call and chat cloud contact integration, improved non-verbal reactions and feedback, a ‘raise hand’ option for co-host and host and poll report for live sessions, among others.

The full release notes is available to view on the official Zoom website. Mac mini, MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air users can get the update as soon as it goes live and experience improvements across the board. Intel users can continue running the Zoom app with Rosetta 2 emulation, which still works well.