Adonit Note Review

So today, I will be sharing a review about the Adonit Note. I would like to thank Adonit for sending us a unit and allowing us to write a review for our readers here at iLounge.

What is Adonit Note?

Adonit Note is an Apple Pencil alternative that is specially designed for the Apple iPad. It allows you to draw, paint, write, highlight text and much more. Whatever the Apple Pencil does, the Adonit Note can do as well.

What’s so special about the Adonit Note?

While the Apple Pencil has a boring design, the Adonit Note is designed for it to look luxury and give you a feel of holding a luxury pen when working with on an iPad.

To be honest, I find this one of the best Apple Pencil alternatives.

Charge it with your iPad Charger

Since it supports Micro USB charging, you can even use your iPad charging cable to charge it up. Therefore, you won’t need to carry additional charging cables for the Adonit Note.

Fast charging

It supports fast charging too! With just a 4-minute charge, you can use it for 1 hour. When fully charged, you can use it for 12 hours straight.

Oh yeah! Users can also write and charge at the same time.

On/Off button with LED light

It also has a button that allows you to turn the Adonit Note on/off. Therefore, you won’t have to worry about the battery being used. Thanks to the blue LED, it gives you an idea of whether the Adonit Note is turned on or off.

No Bluetooth connection required

Yup! You don’t need to go to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPad to always connect to the Adonit Note. Just press the on/off button the Adonit Note and its ready to use.

Palm Rejection

When drawing, we all know how disturbing it can be when not being able to place our palm on the iPad screen to avoid stray lines. The Adonit Note has a palm rejection feature, allowing you to rest your palm when writing or drawing.

Replaceable Tip

In case the tip of the Adonit Note gets damaged, it can actually be replaced easily. Therefore, you won’t be needing a new Adonit Note.

The downside

Sadly, the Adonit Note doesn’t have pressure sensitivity and angle. Therefore, users won’t be able to adjust the thickness or thinness of a line by applying pressure when drawing or writing.

Is it worth buying the Adonit Note?

After using it with my iPad for basic drawing and writing for almost 3 months now, I can honestly say that it’s definitely worth buying.

It does almost everything an Apple Pencil can do. For just $50, it’s very affordable and I would definitely say it’s worth the price for the things it can do.