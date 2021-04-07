Adonit Note+ Review

In this article, we at iLounge are to share our review about the Adonit Note+. But before we do so, we would like to thank Adonit for sending us a unit to test their product and share a review with our readers.

After using the Adonit Note+ with my iPad for a few months now, I can honestly say that it’s one of the best alternatives to Apple Pencil which has much greater features.

Pressure Sensitivity

Thanks to the pressure sensitivity feature, the Adonit Note+ truly feels like a normal pen in the hand. It has 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing you to paint in a unique way or to write down some notes in some great fonts/brushes.

Programmable Shortcut Buttons

As it has programmable shortcut buttons, you can now focus on what your writing or painting. These shortcut buttons allow you to set individual painting habits, such as an eraser, undo and redo feature.

Natural Palm Rejection

If you are fed up with your palm interfering when painting or writing, say no more! The Adonit Note+ has a natural palm rejection feature that works with an extensive variety of apps. Now you can focus on your art/work instead of your palm.

Tilt Support

The Adonit Note+ also comes with tilt Support. So if you love to sketch/shade during your drawings, you can simply tilt the Adonit Note+ and use it to give a shaded effect.

Adonit Note+ works with these devices:

Adonit Note+ is designed to work with iPad / iPad Pro made in 2018 or later.

Compatible Devices: iPad Air (3rd / 4th Generation), model A2152, A2123, A2153, A2154, A2072, A2325

iPad mini (5th Generation), A2133, A2124, A2126, A2125

iPad (6th / 7th / 8th Generation), A1893, A1954, A2197, A2198, A2200, A2429, A2430

iPad Pro (3rd/ 4th Generation, 11″ & 12.9″), A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983, A1980, A2013, A1934, A1979, A2230, A2232, A2068, A2069, A2228, A2229

Adonit Note+ in Video

Buy the Adonit Note+

The Adonit Note+ costs only $69.99, which is $59 cheaper than the Apple Pencil. You can grab one by visiting Adonit Note+ official webpage here.