Compete App Review

Compete: Watch Challenges or Create Videos to Win is an interesting new social media app designed to incentivize healthy competition and participation. Here’s a short Compete review of the app in action.

Compete – Getting Started

Compete is still in Early Access but it’s quickly gaining ground as a challenge-based social media platform.

If you’re familiar with Challenges on social media, then Compete needs no further explanation. That said, it’s an excellent way to show the world your talent and make some money in the process.

After installing the app we headed towards the Challenges section. There are different ones set every day and are spread out in categories. You can choose to participate by watching videos made by other users, voting for the one you like and sharing it to friends and family, or you can create a video to submit as entry and hopefully win the ‘best judge’ award at the end.

Compete App – The Experience

Compete is wonderfully designed and has that visual-first appeal. You’ll feel right at home with the layout, theme and aesthetics of the app. The experience is smooth, and browsing through your feed is an addictive one- you’ll be watching user-created content until the wee hours of the morning!

We explored the video creator program in the app and are impressed to say the least. Inside Compete you’ll be able to capture a clip, edit it with various filters and add the audio effects you want. All these without having to switch to another app make for a superb achievement. Plus, you’ll be able to share the video you made on other social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

The app algorithm displays curated videos you can watch depending on your interests. Categories of Compete include Music, Move!, Dance, Action Sports and Weird & Wonderful, with more added regularly.

Should You Download Compete?

Compete: Watch Challenges or Create Videos to Win is a novelty that’s sure to catch fire especially within the content creation world. You can be a participant and enjoy the show or one of the creatives and get a chance to win prizes.

The app is entertaining and can be rewarding, so make sure to check it out today!