AIMIsocial Review

Instead of making social media marketing easier, AIMIsocial eliminates the hurdles of marketing by making its artificial intelligence engine do all the work for you.

Let’s explore the features of AIMIsocial and how it can help grow your business.

What is AIMIsocial?

AIMIsocial is the world’s first AI-powered app that can automate just about every social media marketing task, from creation to writing and design. It’s like having a virtual assistant for your content creation, but better.

AIMI is aimed at small businesses who either don’t have the skill or time to post constant and engaging content on social media. Using the AI app you enjoy a robust social media marketing campaign using parameters that you’ve outlined.

How Does AIMIsocial Work?

Step 1. Download the app on Play Store or the App Store.

Step 2. Provide AIMI with basic information about your business.

Step 3. AIMIsocial will create calendar posts, with you being able to edit or schedule them as needed.

Step 4. Each month AIMIsocial will provide a list of posts. You can approve or change it as needed.

AIMIsocial Features and Benefits

AIMIsocial shows you what AI can do in terms of automating social media marketing posts.

The app can save you time so you can focus on growing your business and not have to do tedious content creation each week. It can help make a more robust social media presence and raise brand awareness altogether. Ultimately, you can rely on the app for your posts and enjoy a higher number of sales.

AIMIsocial is a copywriter, graphic designer, scheduler and strategist in one. The posts are curated from some of the best content around the web, designed to be as attractive as possible.

Then, when the posts are ready AIMI will pick the best time to post the content. You can have the app automatically post on various social media networks, such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and more.

Is AIMIsocial Worth It?

The best thing about AIMIsocial is that it’s free to try. You can download the app for free on Google Play and App Store to see how it works and how you can put your social media content creation on auto-pilot. Try it today!