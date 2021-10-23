Bounty Sports App Review

Bounty Sports is a unique take on the fantasy sports arena as users get to take center stage. In our Sports Bounty review, we discuss daily contests and why you should give the app a try.

Bounty Sports – The Experience

Bounty Sports is readily visible and available to download on the App Store. It’s quick at only 50-plus mb and you can dive right into the action in just a few minutes.

There are only a few tabs to see and the interface is seamless and intuitive. Navigating to where you want to go, e.g., changing fantasy sports can be done in a few taps.

We like the clean background and how the important texts and figures are prominently displayed, and how the app prioritizes information versus theme or design.

The daily contests is Bounty Sports’ best feature and the meat of the app. Here, you can pick the fantasy sports you want and the team you think will win. In terms of variety you get a lot, from fantasy soccer to MMA and hockey, basketball and baseball, among others.

Also, instead of having to dedicate an enormous amount of time and research in what’s considered the norm in traditional fantasy sports, you can just pick a team and let the game play out. If you win and the odds are against you then the app awards more points than picking a favorite. It’s simple and very easy to dive into, and you can get rewarded with cash prizes if you’re lucky.

Is Bounty Sports Legit?

In a nutshell, it’s possible to make money in Bounty Sports and by playing fantasy sports. Payout is fairly quick whenever you ask for it, and there are daily contests you can join.

Should You Download Bounty Sports?

If you’ve been on the fence about fantasy sports because of its steep learning curve and micro-management aspects, then Bounty Sports will prove to be a refreshing change. The app developers made sure that their fantasy platform is fun and user-centric by making things simple and exciting.

You can also watch the YouTube video to get the gist of Bounty Sports here: